Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Buys 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance
Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.86.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%.
Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor
Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.
