Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Buys 16,900 Shares

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPAGet Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.86.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

