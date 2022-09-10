Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Insider Dustin Henderson Buys 16,900 Shares

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) insider Dustin Henderson bought 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $23,322.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,095.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Performance

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31. The company has a market cap of $106.68 million, a P/E ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.86.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

Institutional Trading of Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 168,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 161,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor by 15.2% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 120,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

