Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits Market Cap of $289.64 Million

Lido DAO Token (LDO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00007033 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token’s launch date was December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,760,882 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido DAO Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

