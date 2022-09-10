Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,247 shares during the quarter. Life Time Group comprises 1.2% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Life Time Group worth $47,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,473,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,179 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Life Time Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,308,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Life Time Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group during the first quarter worth about $498,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher purchased 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,204,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Retirement System Of T. Teacher bought 4,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.40 per share, for a total transaction of $62,591.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,204,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,742,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 23,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $298,782.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,255,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,752,573.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 28,119 shares of company stock worth $366,517 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of LTH stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $461.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Life Time Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Life Time Group to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Life Time Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.