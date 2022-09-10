LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 14.7 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $1.83.
Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
