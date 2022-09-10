LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D”

TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a report on Saturday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. LightInTheBox has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $127.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $93.77 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

