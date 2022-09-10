Lightning Bitcoin Price Reaches $0.31 on Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $137,130.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00023327 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00299970 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001270 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00027247 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (CRYPTO:LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

