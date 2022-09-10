Lightning (LIGHT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,736.00

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5,736.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Lightning

Lightning (LIGHT) is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne.

Buying and Selling Lightning

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

