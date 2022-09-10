Lightstreams Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42.00 (PHT)

Lightstreams (PHT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 10th. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lightstreams has a total market capitalization of $158,205.24 and $42.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightstreams alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,254.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004824 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020709 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00061459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00067965 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00077103 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams. The official website for Lightstreams is lightstreams.io. Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightstreams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightstreams and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.