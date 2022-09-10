LikeCoin Trading Up 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (LIKE)

LikeCoin (LIKE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $5.77 million and $4,499.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,634.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00058433 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005531 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00076555 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,081,994,160 coins and its circulating supply is 1,146,905,024 coins. The official website for LikeCoin is like.co. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin.

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

