Limoneira (LMNR) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Limoneira to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Limoneira has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Limoneira’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average stock price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Limoneira pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Limoneira pays out -78.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Limoneira and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limoneira -3.63% -3.01% -1.43% Limoneira Competitors -181.13% -13.95% -9.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Limoneira and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limoneira 0 0 1 0 3.00 Limoneira Competitors 36 127 418 23 2.71

Limoneira presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.99%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 85.65%. Given Limoneira’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Limoneira has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limoneira and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Limoneira $166.03 million -$3.44 million -35.16 Limoneira Competitors $1.63 billion $90.75 million 4.08

Limoneira’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Limoneira. Limoneira is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Limoneira beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Limoneira Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes. It has approximately 6,100 acres of lemons planted primarily in Ventura, Tulare, San Luis Obispo, and San Bernardino Counties in California; and Jujuy, Argentina, as well in Yuma County, Arizona, and La Serena, Chile; 800 acres of avocados planted in Ventura County; 1,000 acres of oranges planted in Tulare County, California; and 900 acres of specialty citrus and other crops. In addition, the company rents residential housing units and commercial office buildings, as well as leases approximately 500 acres of its land to third-party agricultural tenants. Further, it is involved in organic recycling operations; and the development of land parcels, multi-family housing, and single-family homes. The company markets and sells its lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers; avocados to a packing and marketing company; oranges, specialty citrus, and other crops through Sunkist and other third-party packinghouses; and wine grapes to wine producers. Limoneira Company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.