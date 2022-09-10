Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.
Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.