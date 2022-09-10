Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINCGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.63.

Institutional Trading of Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LINC. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

