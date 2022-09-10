LINKA (LINKA) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $606,856.69 and approximately $22.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LINKA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004605 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00035815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,665.10 or 0.99736203 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036643 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.