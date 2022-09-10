Linker Coin Market Cap Hits $3.29 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0292 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Linker Coin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $351.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,631.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004739 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00060607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00013896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00068128 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005530 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00076510 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linker Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

