LinkEye (LET) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $116,958.00

LinkEye (LET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One LinkEye coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LinkEye has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $116,958.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye (CRYPTO:LET) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com/#.

LinkEye Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data.The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LinkEye directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LinkEye should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LinkEye using one of the exchanges listed above.

