Lionstone Capital Management LLC Has $13.95 Million Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Advance Auto Parts accounts for about 4.1% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $13,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $180.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

