Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $0.90

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Liquity has a market cap of $73.13 million and approximately $415,621.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004685 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,349.47 or 0.99995660 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036253 BTC.

Liquity Coin Profile

LQTY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2021. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,655,222 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw 0% interest loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD – a USD pegged stablecoin, and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of only 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. Learn more about these mechanisms under Liquidations.Liquity as a protocol is non-custodial, immutable and governance-free.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars.

