Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $486.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,792.50 or 1.00153557 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,713,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

