Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $486.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,792.50 or 1.00153557 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 765,713,794 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.