Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Trading Up 1.3%

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.66 and last traded at C$38.51. Approximately 74,930 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 921,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.03.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a quick ratio of 44.14 and a current ratio of 44.14.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

