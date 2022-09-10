Lithium (LITH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $208,645.00

Lithium (LITH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Lithium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $208,645.00 worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lithium has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00791219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,979,774,421 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lithium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lithium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.