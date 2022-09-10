Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Receives $29.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.39.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.30 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Livent to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:LTHM opened at $34.45 on Monday. Livent has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.64 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Livent

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Livent by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Livent by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Livent by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 355,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.