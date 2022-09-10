LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $3,064,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,326,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,361 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in LKQ by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on LKQ. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of LKQ to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $88,304.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

