Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $448.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $448.92.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT opened at $421.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $111.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $419.88 and its 200 day moving average is $432.33.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

