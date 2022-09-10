Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Increased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.6% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after buying an additional 615,798 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,730,000 after buying an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.53 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $432.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The firm had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

