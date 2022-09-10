LockTrip (LOC) Price Up 1% This Week

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $13.09 million and approximately $19,417.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00005114 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

