Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Copart by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Copart by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Copart by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Copart Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $116.11 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.