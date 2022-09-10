Logan Capital Management Inc. Acquires 543 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of EPAM Systems worth $15,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,272,000 after buying an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $7,878,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $432.44 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.67.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

