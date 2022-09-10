Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,978 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Price Performance

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $205.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.79 and its 200-day moving average is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

