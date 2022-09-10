Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,445 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 22.3% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 179.2% during the first quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 152.7% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $369.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day moving average is $367.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

