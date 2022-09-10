Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $9.06 Million Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of YETI worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in YETI by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,613,000 after acquiring an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on YETI from $89.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.41 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.