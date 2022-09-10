Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

