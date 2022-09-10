Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

TSE LN opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.44 million and a P/E ratio of -9.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45. Loncor Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.86.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

