Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Loncor Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LN opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Loncor Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.30 and a 12-month high of C$0.86. The firm has a market cap of C$49.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Loncor Gold Company Profile

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It also explores for platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consists of 6 mining leases covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.