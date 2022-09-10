Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $487.34 Million (LRC)

Loopring (LRC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Loopring has a total market cap of $487.34 million and $61.28 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loopring has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loopring

Loopring (LRC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 coins. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org.

Buying and Selling Loopring

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

