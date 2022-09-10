Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD) Insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel Buys 10,265 Shares

Lords Group Trading PLC (LON:LORD – Get Rating) insider Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £7,493.45 ($9,054.43).

Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Shanker Bhupendrabhai Patel purchased 986,843 shares of Lords Group Trading stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 73 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £720,395.39 ($870,463.26).

Shares of LORD stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.89) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.31. Lords Group Trading PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.78). The stock has a market cap of £119.45 million and a P/E ratio of 2,450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.86.

Lords Group Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 0.67 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Lords Group Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Tuesday.

Lords Group Trading Limited distributes building, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

