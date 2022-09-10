L’Oréal (EPA:OR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $342.78

L’Oréal S.A. (EPA:OR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €342.78 ($349.78) and traded as high as €344.50 ($351.53). L’Oréal shares last traded at €341.60 ($348.57), with a volume of 502,639 shares changing hands.

L’Oréal Trading Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is €350.52 and its 200-day moving average is €342.78.

About L’Oréal

(Get Rating)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.