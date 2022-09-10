Lossless (LSS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.73 Million

Lossless (LSS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Lossless has a market capitalization of $9.73 million and approximately $268,161.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lossless alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00036208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004699 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,287.14 or 1.00055995 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00036492 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless (LSS) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official website is lossless.cash. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

According to CryptoCompare, “Lossless protocol – at its core, a piece of code that token creators insert into their tokens – this code empowers Lossless to freeze any fraudulent transaction based on a set of fraud identification parameters.LSS tokens were built as an integral part of the Lossless ecosystem to significantly influence the DeFi market and achieve more remarkable results by involving its community when making crucial decisions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.