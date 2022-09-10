Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Lovesac Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $124.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

In other Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $271,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Lovesac by 265.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lovesac by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Lovesac by 18.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

