Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.
Lovesac Stock Performance
Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Lovesac
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lovesac by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.
