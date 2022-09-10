Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $95.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.37. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.68.

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.51 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lovesac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lovesac by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Lovesac by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

