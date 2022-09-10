Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Oppenheimer

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LOVE. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lovesac from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lovesac from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lovesac to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Lovesac from $104.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Lovesac Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.12. The company has a market cap of $430.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lovesac ( NASDAQ:LOVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Lovesac had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lovesac will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,291.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lovesac by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lovesac by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,681,000 after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.