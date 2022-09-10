LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $44.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.56. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $45.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 98.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

