LuaSwap Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $529.00 (LUA)

LuaSwap (LUA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $529.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,374.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004776 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020590 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00061162 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00068185 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076813 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LUA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 241,812,589 coins and its circulating supply is 183,469,933 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap.

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.