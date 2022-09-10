Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Austin Russell Acquires 25,000 Shares

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $229,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,996,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Austin Russell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $226,750.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $242,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell acquired 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Luminar Technologies to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

