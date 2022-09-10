Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) PT Lowered to C$7.75

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUNMF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from SEK 65 to SEK 60 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.63.

LUNMF opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.59. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.20). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

