LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €710.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €750.00 ($765.31) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €750.00 ($765.31) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €731.00 ($745.92) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €652.30 ($665.61) on Friday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 1 year high of €260.55 ($265.87). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €651.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €620.25.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

