Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 210,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 9,904,616 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $82.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Lyft by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 671 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 52,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 8.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Lyft by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 3.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,949 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

