Lyra Price Hits $0.11 (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, Lyra has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market cap of $6.96 million and $97,400.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.95 or 0.00782397 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015140 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019991 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Lyra Profile
Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain.
Buying and Selling Lyra
