M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

M Winkworth Trading Up 2.9 %

LON WINK opened at GBX 175 ($2.11) on Wednesday. M Winkworth has a one year low of GBX 147.76 ($1.79) and a one year high of GBX 220 ($2.66). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 181.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.28 million and a PE ratio of 921.05.

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at M Winkworth

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. M Winkworth’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other news, insider Simon Agace acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 ($1.96) per share, for a total transaction of £1,458 ($1,761.72).

M Winkworth Company Profile

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

