MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 369,490 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.41.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.16.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

