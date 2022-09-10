MAG Silver (NYSE:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 369,490 shares.The stock last traded at $12.53 and had previously closed at $12.41.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
MAG Silver Trading Up 4.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 1.16.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MAG Silver (MAG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.