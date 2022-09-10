Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $106.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MGA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Magna International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

