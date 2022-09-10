Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 16.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 142,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 423% from the average daily volume of 27,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Magna Terra Minerals Stock Down 8.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company controls 37,000 hectares of exploration rights in the mining friendly Santa Cruz province of Argentina. It also holds interest in the Great Northern and Viking projects located in Newfoundland and Labrador; and the Cape Spencer project located in New Brunswick.

